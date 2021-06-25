DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $244.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.69. Square has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 96.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.