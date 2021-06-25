Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading Up 3.9%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.23 and last traded at $78.76. Approximately 5,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Danaos by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

