Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €57.08 ($67.15) on Thursday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

