Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

