Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 5,239 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 78.29.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

