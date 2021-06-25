DATx Achieves Market Capitalization of $857,334.93 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. DATx has a market capitalization of $857,334.93 and approximately $239,732.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DATx has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00585523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038158 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

