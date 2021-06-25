Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. 1,715,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,411 shares of company stock worth $6,475,087. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

