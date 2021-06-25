David E. Shaw Sells 220,394 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SDGR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. 2,540,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schrödinger by 262.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,854,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.