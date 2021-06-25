David Wallace Brace Sells 11,500 Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Stock

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

TSE LGO opened at C$19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. Largo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.12.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LGO. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.