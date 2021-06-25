Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

