Davis Selected Advisers Purchases New Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,024,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after buying an additional 908,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,427,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $44.34. 4,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.