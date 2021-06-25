DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $21.31 million and $1.74 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00598749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038623 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,671,254 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.