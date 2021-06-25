Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

