Desjardins Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

