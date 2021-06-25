Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $120.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BXP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.