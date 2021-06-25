Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target to $57.40

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $57.40 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 287.95% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of PRDSY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27. Prada has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.80.
