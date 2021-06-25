Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target to $57.40

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $57.40 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 287.95% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PRDSY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27. Prada has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

