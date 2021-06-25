Devery Market Cap Achieves $260,151.31 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Devery has a market capitalization of $260,151.31 and approximately $5,535.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Devery

EVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

