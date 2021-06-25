Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

