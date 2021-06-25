Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives C$7.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXT. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:DXT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,619. The firm has a market cap of C$449.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

