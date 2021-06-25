Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSX. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 346,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

