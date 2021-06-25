Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,132 shares of company stock worth $4,803,267. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

