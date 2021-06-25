DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.90

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.90 and last traded at $102.66, with a volume of 32835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.68.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

