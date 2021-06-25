DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Volume Tops $217,115.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $20.51 million and approximately $217,115.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00381407 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003038 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.45 or 0.00938855 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,763,021 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

