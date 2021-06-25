Dinero Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,595.79 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Dinero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dinero has a market capitalization of $2,595.79 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dinero has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Dinero

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinero is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

