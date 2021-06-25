Dorsey Asset Management LLC Has $118.95 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,444 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for 12.4% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $118,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Wix.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.11.

WIX traded down $5.53 on Friday, reaching $299.47. 13,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.67.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

