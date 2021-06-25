Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dover's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. Backed by the company’s productivity and cost initiatives, Dover expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2021. The company expects adjusted earnings per share between $6.75 and $6.85 for 2021. It is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand across all segments, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. In fact, strong growth in biopharma, heat exchangers and marking & coding business is aiding the company. Moreover, Dover’s cost reduction initiatives, acquisitions, e-commerce, new product development, as well as inorganic investment in core business platforms will also drive growth. However, material cost inflation and concern over coronavirus pandemic might impact Dover's results.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.18.

NYSE:DOV opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. Dover has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

