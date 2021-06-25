Dr. Martens’ (DOCMF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.