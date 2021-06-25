DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $208,802,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.