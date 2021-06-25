DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.27. 1,065,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,662. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.