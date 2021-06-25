Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,432 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.6% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

