Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.