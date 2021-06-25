Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.34 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,344 shares of company stock worth $6,240,157. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

