Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

