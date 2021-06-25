Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $42.07 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $42.07 million and $5.60 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00593075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

