Dusk Network Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $45.98 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00598546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.