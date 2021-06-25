DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

