Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.69. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of DY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

