DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.57 ($60.67).

Shares of SHL stock traded up €1.49 ($1.75) on Friday, hitting €50.90 ($59.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,489 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €50.48 ($59.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €47.42.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

