Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel Sells 1,343 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EGLE opened at $54.32 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

