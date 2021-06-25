East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.83 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.