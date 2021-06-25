Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,440 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 860.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

