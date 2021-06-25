Edge Capital Group LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,441,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.78.

PayPal stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.