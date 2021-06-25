Edge Capital Group LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.46. The company has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.