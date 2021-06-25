Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 53,873 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,873 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $104,881,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,802,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $23,005,000.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25.

