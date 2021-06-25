Elamachain (ELAMA) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00598749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038623 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.