Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.10. Electromed shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 89,315 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $98.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

