Electroneum Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $104.41 million and $252,135.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,875,440,058 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

