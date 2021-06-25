Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFV opened at $28.31 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.