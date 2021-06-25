Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 235.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Amgen by 17,990.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

