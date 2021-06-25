Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.23. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 36,458 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

